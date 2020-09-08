Chaffee County Community Foundation will pause its acceptance of individual renewal applications for COVID-19 assistance Wednesday as it seeks to bolster the Emergency Response Fund with additional donations.
Also the foundation will pause the acceptance of first time individual applications starting Sept. 28.
All applications received before those dates will be reviewed and eligible applicants will be assisted.
Community members contributed more than $410,000 to the fund during the months of March, April and May.
This fund has given direct assistance to more than 300 Chaffee County households and 28 non-profit organizations.
“As donations have slowed and applications continue to come through, the current fund un-allocated balance will dwindle to $0 by early October if not sooner,” the foundation wrote in an email.
The foundation board is retaining a balance in the fund, cognizant that this is in the best interest of the community, ensuring the collective ability to respond to COVID-19 and other disasters or emergencies that honor emergency needs, the foundation wrote.
The foundation coordinates with Chaffee County Department of Human Services and Public Health.
Individuals in need of asssistance can continue applying to the department of human services by calling (719) 530-2500 or online from at chaffeecommunity.org/erf.
The foundation is asking community members to consider ERF donations this Fall, and the foundation will continue to reassess its ability to re-open individual assistance applications based on the available resources as well as community needs.
The foundation continues its other emergency response fund work focused on building capacity of food access and youth-serving organizations.
Joseph Teipel, foundation executive director says “We are incredibly hopeful for the future and thankful to the Chaffee community for stepping up to help those in need due to this pandemic. We remain committed to serving this community and ensuring it has the resources it needs far into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.