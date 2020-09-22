Competitors in this year’s Banana Belt mountain bike race got a whole different experience compared to its past events.
Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic force the race to switch to a time trial format to spread competitors out, but a flash flood in the Decker Fire’s burn scar along the Rainbow Trail forced the race to take place on a new course this year.
Instead of climbing up CR 101, Bear Creek Road, and racing back to town on Rainbow and Race Track as in the past, this year the bikers climbed up the Ute Trail, CR 175, and then raced on single-track down Beasway, Rumba, Cottonwood and Chicken Dinner to the finish.
The new course was just over 20 miles long with a little over 2,600 feet of climbing.
“It’s definitely an easier climb, but it’s more technical,” said Salidan Camden Gillis about the new route. “That favored me because I like technical trails.”
Gillis was the fastest local competitor, finishing second overall in 1 hour, 34 minutes, 47 seconds.
Gunnison’s Brian Smith ended up being the fastest competitor on Saturday, winning the race in 1:32:35.
“Trying to stay focused on riding was hard,” Smith said. “It’s a different mentality. It makes you tough having to compete with the time trial format. It’s a good way to make people stronger.”
Smith said part of his key was looking at different metrics on his bike computer and adjusting accordingly.
Smith’s wife, Jennifer Smith, meanwhile, claimed the women’s crown in 1:54:07.
“I’m glad they put it on,” Jenny Smith said. “The trail here is awesome. You climb up Cottonwood and the rest is single-track.”
Smith said she’s done the Banana Belt twice before and said that she liked half of the traditional course, but called the other half, namely the road between Rainbow and Little Rainbow, “sketchy.”
Smith said they’ve also competed in the FIBArk mountain bike races that take place in the Arkansas Hills system.
“It felt like a combination of the two,” she said. “I thought the course was great.”
Five members of the Salida Racing high school team also took advantage of the opportunity to get a race in with all of the high school races canceled this season.
“It was really fun,” senior Cassidy Gillis said. “It’s definitely a lot different to race and be going hard the whole time, but it was good to get back in race mode.”
Gillis also said she liked the course and rode it twice the week before the race, including once with her teammates.
“I felt good throughout the whole race,” she said. “One way it was kind of nice is everyone was spread out, but then you don’t know where you stand in the race.”
Cassidy ended up clocking the second fastest time out of female competitors: 2:06:56.
Daniel Richardson (1:52:58), Ethan Nejame-Zeiset (1:55:48), Jackson Karls (1:57:27) and Max Hunt (3:06:02) also represented Salida Racing.
The waterfalls section added some technicality to the course.
“It’s pretty fun once you get it down, but I imagine it could be scary to come up to it,” Cassidy Gillis said.
The race had about 70 bikers competing this year. Raymond Ferbrache, 79, was the oldest competitor while Wendy Skean, 76, was the oldest woman to pedal the course.
Salidans Brian Jensen (1:40:56) and Andrew Sayers (1:42:22) also finished in the top-seven overall.
With a lot of other races canceled this year, competitors seemed happy just to be able to race again.
“It was super fun; I’ve been wanting to go race,” Camden Gillis said. “It still felt solo-ish because it was a time trial, but it felt good to have people around.”
“The fact they were able to pull it off is awesome, but it was definitely not a normal event with no socializing after,” Brian Smith said.
“I’d love to do this course again. It’s more technical so you can’t just go out and win it on pure fitness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.