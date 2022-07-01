Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity’s eighth annual Mac & Cheese Bake-Off & Silent Auction fundraiser will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 28 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162 in Nathrop.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity’s mission of building homes, communities and hope, according to a press release.
Individuals, church groups, businesses and restaurants will provide macaroni and cheese recipes, and attendees will vote for their favorite dishes. Prizes are awarded for first, second and third place in the individual and restaurant categories.
Salad, dessert and a cash bar will be provided.
This year’s silent auction is a virtual event, with bidding open from noon July 25 until 11:59 p.m. July 29. Auction winners will be contacted the week of Aug. 1. Donations from local businesses sponsor the silent auction.
Full Circle Real Estate Group is title sponsor for the event.
Adult tickets for the bake-off can be purchased in advance for $25 and $35 at the door; tickets for children ages 12 and younger are $10.
To purchase tickets, enter a dish in the bake-off, donate items to the silent auction or bid in the auction, visit https://chaffeehabitat.org/.
