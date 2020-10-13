Chaffee County Administrator Bob Christiansen recommended to county commissioners Monday to consider a matching grant to fund an update to the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway Corridor management plan.
Christiansen said he was going to contact Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) regarding a $40,000 grant, with $20,000 match from the county, to pay Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig to update the plan.
The byway is U.S. 285 from Granite south through Buena Vista to Salida, then will cover U.S. 50 out to the Fremont County line and Colo. 291.
This plan does not include Monarch or Poncha Pass, Christiansen said.
Daniel Morgan, project manager with Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig, said in a letter of presentation to the county that they would work with the Colorado Department of Transportation to update all categories of the corridor management plan, following CDOT’s guidebook and template.
Some of the topics in the CDOT template include:
• Information on surrounding communities and characteristics pertaining to the scenic and historic byway.
• Assessment of byway resources, including scenic, cultural and historic qualities.
• Promotion of local businesses, outdoor activities, rest areas and language translation.
• Mapping and GPS coordinates.
Christiansen said they would probably hear something back from DOLA next month and he would bring it before the commissioners to make a final decision at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.