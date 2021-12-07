Bleak drought outlook continues for Central Colorado

Despite the promise of precipitation this week, the long-term weather forecast for Chaffee County looks bleak, said Eric Petersen, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
He said the situation is “still unfolding, but this winter has the potential to be extremely dry.” The main reason is that the Pacific Ocean is experiencing the La Niña weather pattern, which usually results in a semiarid and warm winter in Colorado.
Skiing and other winter sports have suffered from the snow shortage. Monarch Mountain, one of the largest employers in Salida, has not opened yet due to the drought. In past years, it usually opens by Thanksgiving Day.
Monarch Mountain has a base of 12 inches of snow, but that number is misleading, Randy Stroud, Monarch general manager, said. The snow is not evenly spread and a portion was absorbed by trees. Some parts of the mountain are covered in snow while others are bare. A lot of snow received earlier in the year has melted. Those conditions leave the mountain in need of snow.
Stroud said Monarch Mountain will “open immediately when we can,” but “only Mother Nature knows” when that will be.
Sean Shepherd, Colorado Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager in Salida, said the lack of water and snow leaves hunters with many challenges. It makes traversing the forest in a stealthy manner difficult, and it is hard to find wildlife in the forest. He said wildlife tend to be less profuse in times of drought and harder to locate without footprints in the snow.
To help protect your trees, shrubs and grass from the drought, Kurt Jones, Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County, suggested winter watering if the temperature is above 40 degrees. He recommended watering between 10 a.m. and noon so roots will have time to soak up water before a potential freeze at night.
Effects of the drought on plants will not be visible until next spring, but by then it will be too late to help them, Jones said. Watering now is essential, especially for woody plants. Banks grass mites pose a danger to foliage in winter and consistent watering deters them.
The National Integrated Drought Information System estimated almost every area in the county is suffering from moderate drought, and 43 percent of the county is facing severe drought. Precipitation in Chaffee County the past four months was 2.42 inches below average.
Terry Scanga, general manager of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, cautioned against jumping to any conclusions about the drought. He pointed out that the Arkansas River Valley has always been an arid area. Water shortages are common and the valley is dependent on runoff from the mountains to sustain itself. Scanga said, “We are one good snow event away from a perfect year.”
