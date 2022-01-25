Fantasy enthusiasts from as far away as Denver and Colorado Springs attended the inaugural Salida Fantasy Con Saturday at the Salida Community Center.
Dave Haynes, event organizer, said the convention was “a lot of fun.” He said he has owned Fantasy Games & Comics for six years and always thought about doing a show. He said he has been into games and comics ever since his grandmother bought him his first comic book when he was 4 years old.
Haynes said turnout for the convention was “way, way better than I expected.” The event had 17 tables, all of which were sold out. He estimated 150-160 people attended the convention and approximately 70 percent of them came from out of town.
Chris Wright, owner of Cloud City Toystore in Buena Vista, had a booth where he sold a variety of action figures. He said he first started collecting G.I. Joe figures years ago. Since then he branched out into collecting other types of action figures. “It became a plastic crack problem,” he said. He said he had toys dating back to the 1940s, and anybody could find something whether they were 1 year old or 100.
Brandy Hickmott said she drove from Colorado Springs to be a vendor at the event. She sold linens with artistic designs ranging from Vincent van Gogh art to Harry Potter. “I had to quit my job with COVID,” she said. “I needed an artistic outlet.”
Hickmott said she is a fan of Harry Potter and Doctor Who but struggled to find the themed merchandise she wanted. “I try to just make things I like,” she said, “and hopefully somebody else will like it.”
Blaine Razor traveled from Denver to the convention. He owns an online store, Razor Collectibles, that sells comic books and sports memorabilia. “I got into the business ’cause I was a big fan of Marvel mystery comics from the ’40s and ’50s,” he said. Razor had dozens of comic books on display at the show, including some that were more than a half century old.
“For a first-year show it’s one of the better ones,” Razor said. “I think it’s really in demand.” He said he has been doing shows for eight years.
Ozzy Longoria is a comic book artist who moved to Buena Vista from Mexico City a year ago. He has been professionally drawing for 22 years but said his passion for drawing has existed since he was a child. “I was drawing all the time,” he said, in notebooks at school or even on the walls of his house.
He said his father owned a barber shop and he would read comic books there; Spider-man is a favorite character. “Spider-man is just a teenager with a lot of problems,” he said. “Everyone can relate to that.”
Longoria said he has drawn the comic book adaptations for movies such as “Mean Guns” and “The Sword and the Sorcerer.”
Some convention attendees donned costumes. Siblings McKenna and Mason Nelson attended the convention dressed as some of their favorite characters. “We just love going to stuff like this,” McKenna Nelson said. She was dressed as a Mandalorian stalker from Star Wars. “I just love Star Wars,” she said. Mason Nelson dressed as Red Hood from DC Comics. “I love the character,” he said. “When I heard there was a comic con, I wanted to dress up.”
The next Salida Fantasy Con will take place July 31 at the Salida Community Center. Haynes said he wants to expand the event and offer more at it.
