Authorities resumed their search for missing hiker Terry Pann on Monday, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the search had been unsuccessful.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said they had more resources coming in today to aid in the search.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue North members continued their search in the Three Apostles area and also employed drones to help locate the missing hiker.
Weather has been a factor, making the search difficult due to rain in the area.
The area is also filled with steep, rough terrain, which requires crews with technical climbing skills to search the area safely.
Anyone who was in the Ice Mountain/Three Apostles area near Winfield and has any information that may be pertinent should contact the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office at 719-207-3199
