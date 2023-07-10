Southern Chaffee County
Today will be sunny and breezy in Salida with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon.
Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be near 91 and the low around 58.
Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon.
It will be mostly clear Wednesday night, with west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 91, low around 58.
Sunny Thursday with a 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. West wind 5-10 mph will increase to 10-15 mph after noon.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be 92, low around 56.
Northern Chaffee County
Today will be sunny and breezy in Buena Vista with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy, with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 87, low around 51.
Wednesday will be sunny and breezy, with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon.
It will be mostly clear Wednesday night with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 87, low around 51.
Sunny Thursday with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Mostly clear Thursday night with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be 88, low around 50.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be sunny on Monarch Pass today with a west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20-25 mph after noon, gusting up to 40 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a west wind 20-25 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight. High will be about 66 and low around 45.
Sunny Wednesday with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy west wind will blow 10-15 mph, increasing to 20-25 mph after noon. High will be 67.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear and breezy with a low around 46.
Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High will be 68.
Thursday night will be mostly clear and breezy with a low around 44.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Breezy, west northwest wind 10-15 mph will increase to 15-20 mph after noon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with a west northwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. The high will be 76, low around 54.
Wednesday will see increasing clouds, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. West wind will blow 10-15 mph.
It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night, gradually becoming clear. West northwest wind 10-15 mph will decrease to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 77, low around 55.
There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The day will be sunny with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be 79, low around 53.
