Salida City Council will hear two presentations during their work session at 6 p.m. today; one on the 2023 budget and another on the parks tree inventory.

Some of the changes the finance department have predicted for next year include a slowing of the city’s sales tax revenue to a 2 percent growth rate, an increase to the employer cost index of 3.2 percent for pay adjustments and a 2 percent increase in employee health insurance.

