Salida City Council will hear two presentations during their work session at 6 p.m. today; one on the 2023 budget and another on the parks tree inventory.
Some of the changes the finance department have predicted for next year include a slowing of the city’s sales tax revenue to a 2 percent growth rate, an increase to the employer cost index of 3.2 percent for pay adjustments and a 2 percent increase in employee health insurance.
Some of the one-time costs to be discussed for 2023 include the Vandaveer master plan, replacing a second of clay hot water pipeline to the Salida Aquatic Center, adding a fleet office, phase two of the Arkansas River park improvements, Salida SteamPlant improvements, a wayfinding signage study, a new bicycle pump track, $17,000 on a special election for decision on becoming a home rule municipality, and other items.
The park tree inventory report will look at the trees currently in Salida city parks, and make recommendations for future care, replacement and new trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.