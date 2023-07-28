Jason Reimer, project manager with KLJ Engineering, updated the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees during their monthly meeting Monday on a planning and design project for the U.S. 50 corridor that runs through the town.
The first phase of the project has wrapped, which included a survey, drainage study and identifying potential environmental concerns of the area from the south intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285, running east along U.S. 50 to the CR 127/Tailwind Street intersection on the east end of Poncha Springs.
The main focus of the first phase, however, was an online survey of residents to establish what type of streetscaping project the town should settle on. Four options were offered for layout of the streets: Option 1 was no bike lane on street with a shared path separated from the highway by open space, Option 2 was no bike lane on street and a shared path just off curb, option 3 was a bike lane on the street and a standard sidewalk separated from the highway with open space, and option 4 was bike lanes on the street and a sidewalk just off the curb.
Reimer said the first option was overwhelmingly the top choice, with 96 people in favor, while option 3 had 30, option 2 had 16 and option 4 had 1 vote. The majority of the votes came from either the 81201 or the 81242 zip codes, which cover Salida, Poncha Springs and the surrounding county.
With regards to the intersection at U.S. 50 and CR 127/Tailwind Street, 116 people voted for a roundabout while 65 voted for stop signs for side streets. The city had to focus on one of these two options because the possibility of having the Colorado Department of Transportation put in a stoplight at the intersection is many years down the road, Reimer said.
Some of the comments that were received from the survey included:
“The concept of a roundabout would help reduce speed and let people traveling know they are coming into town.”
“I think the shared-use path with the large gap between path and traffic makes the most sense – bike lane on road is no different than what’s there today and no one bikes on 50 as it’s too dangerous.”
“Add crosswalks and traffic lights. Roundabouts and crosswalks don’t work well together.”
“Highway 50 has heavy commercial truck traffic, including wide and oversized loads. These would have trouble navigating around a roundabout, especially if there is some sort of feature like signage or pushers placed on the roundabout hub. I don’t believe roundabouts should be used on highways if they restrict commercial traffic.”
The board voted unanimously to move forward with phase 2, provided agreement by the Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission, who were unable to review the presentation during their July meeting.
The second phase will include the design work for the two selected options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.