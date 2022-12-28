by Paul J. Goetz
Managing Editor
A storm forecast to hit the high country today into Monday could impact areas of Central Colorado with heavy snow at times and an increase danger from avalanches.
National Weather Service forecasters predict stormy and unsettled weather to impact the western United States and the Rocky Mountains during the last week of 2022.
Heavy snow is possible throughout the higher terrain of the Sierra Nevada, Cascades, Northern and Central Rocky Mountains as moisture flows eastward along a potent Pacific jet streak Tuesday night into today.
After a brief lull today the next system to move onshore the West Coast is anticipated to begin spreading precipitation inland on Thursday.
Another round of moderate to heavy mountain snow is forecast and this weather pattern is expected to linger into the upcoming weekend.
Locally, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued through Monday including western Chaffee County between 9,000 and 11,000 feet and central Chaffee County below 9,000 feet; western/central Fremont County below 8,500 feet, northwestern Fremont County above 8,500 feet; the western Mosquito Range above 9,000 feet; and the Sangre de Cristo Range above 8,500 feet.
Forecasters predict high winds over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and higher elevations of western Huerfano County this morning.
Snow, moderate to heavy at times, will continue along the Continental Divide.
The heaviest snowfall is expected over the San Juan Range, where 1 to 2 feet is forecast to fall through Thursday.
Lesser amounts of snow, generally 3 to 6 inches, is expected over the La Garita Range and Central Mountains.
Gusty wind near 50 mph will produce areas of blowing snow causing hazardous travel conditions over mountain passes.
Snow will be possible over the Palmer Divide Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.
Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts under any snow bands that develop. Light accumulations are possible as far south as U.S. 50.
Light snow will remain possible Friday along the Continental Divide.
Another storm system will bring heavy snow to the Continental Divide during the weekend into early next week. Snow may also be possible across the plains Sunday into Monday.
Tuesday the Colorado Avalanche Information Center placed the Sawatch Mountain Range west of Salida at “moderate” danger; however, forecasters look for that rating to increase to “considerable” during the next few days.
Forecasters with the CAIC issued the following statement:
“While all this snowfall is quite exciting and could mean more enjoyable backcountry travel later in the winter, for now, we are entering a period of elevated avalanche danger during a period of time when many people are on winter vacation.
“Don’t let time off work, new equipment your backcountry partner bought you for the holidays, or the excitement of fresh powder turns lure you into dangerous avalanche terrain during an extended period of dangerous avalanche conditions.
“Avalanches are being triggered remotely and there are many people recreating in the backcountry this holiday season.
“With the threat of remotely triggering avalanches you not only need to be aware of overhead hazards for your own party but you should be aware of other parties traveling near you.
“Strike up a conversation at the trailhead, share what conditions you are seeing out there, discuss your trip plan, and let’s all enjoy safely recreating in these beautiful snow-covered mountains together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.