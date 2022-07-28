Long course, short course

Burro racers run 27 miles on the long course and 15 miles for the short course. Scenery is beautiful and the race is grueling for both human and burro.

 Photo by Lori Bennett

The Town of Fairplay will once again be transformed into a unique, fun-filled 73rd Burro Days weekend event, which kicks off Friday night with a free outdoor concert.

The Long Run, Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, will rock the town from 6-9 p.m. Friday night at the entertainment tent on 5th Street.

