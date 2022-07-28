The Town of Fairplay will once again be transformed into a unique, fun-filled 73rd Burro Days weekend event, which kicks off Friday night with a free outdoor concert.
The Long Run, Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, will rock the town from 6-9 p.m. Friday night at the entertainment tent on 5th Street.
Each year the crowd grows. Last year approximately 8,000-10,000 people ascended to almost 10,000 feet above sea level to participate in Fairplay’s Burro Days, and more are expected this year.
The Burro Days event offers activities for all ages and interests from sunup to well past sundown all weekend, culminating in the Sunday afternoon events, which include arts and crafts vendors, music at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn and the world-famous, highly competitive Outhouse Race.
The Burro Race
The main event is the pack burro race, which takes place Sunday morning. The burro race consists of one runner who runs alongside a burro that carries a 60-pound pack with miner’s gear.
The long course, which is approximately 27 miles, begins at 10:15 a.m. The short course, which is 15 miles, begins at 10:30 a.m.
According to the official rules, each burro must carry a pack saddle, pick, shovel and gold pan. Racers may lead, drive, pull, push or even carry their burro. But a racer may never ride or drag their burro.
“The Burro Days celebration began in 1949 when the challenge went out to anyone that wanted to race alongside a burro from Leadville to Fairplay for a $500 prize,” per the official Burro Days website, www.burrodays.org.
“While the course has changed a few times and the prize money has grown, it is still an arduous race to the top of Mosquito Pass and back.”
Weekend Activities
During the weekend, Fairplay streets will be filled with the sounds of music from a variety of bands, the clip-clop of burros, llamas, yaks, horses, cheers for the racers, cowboy church music and vendors touting the benefits of their wares.
Fresh mountain air will include aromas from a variety of food trucks, smoke from Wild West fights, freshly brewed beer from South Park Brewery, distilled spirits from Snitching Lady Distillery, fragrance from the Continental Divide Winery, homemade goods baked by children raising money for special projects and occasional droppings in the street from a llama, burro and even a yak.
There are 121 booth spaces, and 104 of those will be filled with arts, craft and food vendors.
Schedule
Note: More detailed information about the activities can be found at www.burrodays.org.
Friday night, July 29
6 p.m. – Free concert by The Long Run (Eagles tribute band)
Saturday, July 30
9 a.m. – Kids’ Pack Dog Race registration at the Fairplay Beach (new location this year)
9:30 a.m. – Llama Rama registration, Front Street
10 a.m. – Kids’ Pack Dog Race
11 a.m. – Llama Rama (one llama and a team of up to four runners, fundraiser for organ donation put on by Rocky Mountain Rural Health)
11:30 a.m.– Llama Rally registration
Noon – Llama Lunacy (fun event for children to take a llama through obstacle courses and experience being with the animal, organized by Rocky Mountain Llama Association)
1 p.m. – Llama Rally (adults take llamas through a series of tougher obstacles for time and points, fundraiser for the Town of Fairplay/Burro Buster 5K Scholarship)
Note: There will be no pack llama race this year.
4-6 p.m. – Free concert by Spare Change featuring Big Daddy Ty.
“We also have a fun band on Saturday, 4-6 p.m., Spare Change featuring Big Daddy Ty, classic rock, country and blues,” Julie Bullock, special events coordinator for the Town of Fairplay said.
“One of the members of the band, George Zack, is a burro racer, so it will be fun to see him rock and roll with an instrument and then run the next day.”
Sunday, July 31
7-10 a.m. – Pancake breakfast at South Park High School
8 a.m. – Pack Burro Race check-in, Hand Hotel, Front Street.
9 a.m. – Cowboy Church, Gazebo
10:15 a.m. – Long course Burro Race
10:30 a.m. – Short course Burro Race
11:30 a.m. – Parade on Front Street
1 p.m. – Outhouse Race
All afternoon: Cheer for returning Burro racers and visit vendors.
All day Saturday and Sunday:
The arts and crafts fair will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be music all day at the Gazebo, a petting zoo, gold panning, Wild West gunfights, the Burro Museum and lots of great food and beverages.
Burro Museum
“The Burro Museum will be open again this year in the historic jailhouse at the Old Park County Courthouse,” Bullock said.
“We received a grant from the South Park National Heritage Area to continue preserving the pieces that we put into the museum, an ongoing process.”
Fairplay Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
In addition, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday the Fairplay Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be open with lots of vendors. This will be right across the river at 200 Platte Drive.
Volunteers with Heart
The people of Fairplay love burros and special events. They put on many events throughout the year, often raising money for special causes, but Burro Days is the biggest production by far.
“It all comes down to heart. This historic event wouldn’t happen without the heart that so many people put into it,” Bullock said. “Burro Days would be impossible without the help of our volunteers; we use more than 100 volunteers to put on this event.”
Bullock continued, “It’s pretty amazing, really, that an event of this magnitude lasts this long. The reason it works is the community, the volunteers, the sponsors, the visitors, the vendors, the musicians, the animals and the heart that goes into making this event so special.”
Bullock advised visitors, “Please walk around and do not miss a thing – there is so much to see and do. Take your time, visit with folks, enjoy the animals, listen to music, enjoy the history that has created this event in the Burro Museum and cheer on the competitors.
“Thanks for ‘gettin’ yur ass up the pass’ to help us celebrate the role of the burro in our Park County and Fairplay mining history. Have a great weekend in Fairplay!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.