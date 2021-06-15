FIBArk land races, hosted by the City of Salida, will feature the Triple Crown of races, with events happening Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
The 72nd annual FIBArk Whitewater Festival kicks off with the first race, the Tenderfoot Hill Climb, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Participants meet at the caboose in the parking lot at the north end of F Street, then run straight up Tenderfoot Mountain and back down. The winners usually complete the course in less than 12 minutes, according to a city press release.
Prizes go to the top three male and female competitors.
Online registration, which costs $10, closes at noon Thursday, with packet pickup and check-in starting at 5 p.m. No in-person registration will be available.
FIBArk 5K and 10K road races take place Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m. in Thonhoff Park across from the county courthouse. Races are on county roads and paved trails and finish at the park.
Medals will be given to the top three male and female competitors in each category. The 10K road race is the second leg of the Triple Crown.
A free, untimed kids’ 1-mile fun also will take place at approximately 8:30 a.m. at Thonhoff Park.
Online registration closes at 10 p.m. Friday, and packet pickup and check-in begin at 7 a.m. Saturday. There is no race day registration. Registration costs $40 for the 5K and 10K.
The FIBArk 10K Trail Run, the final leg of the Triple Crown, begins at 8 a.m. Sunday at the F Street caboose and travels behind Tenderfoot Mountain on the Arkansas Hills Trail System.
The terrain is varied, including dirt roads and single track.
Awards will be given to the top three male and female trail run finishers as well as male and female Triple Crown winners.
Trail run registration, which costs $40, closes at 10 p.m. Saturday. There is no race day registration. Packet pickup and check-in begin at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Registration for all events is at https://www.bikereg.com/fibark.
Anyone interested in volunteering at FIBArk land races can contact SalidaRaces@cityofsalida.com.
