Touch a Truck is back, and families are invited to South Arkansas Neighborhood open space on CR 104 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 to commune with big trucks and meet the people who drive them.
The free event will feature a helicopter from REACH Air Medical Services, Salida Fire Department will have two rigs, and Salida Police Department is rumored to bring either a SWAT vehicle or Salida’s K9 unit.
Also in the lineup are Salida Parks and Recreation e-bikes and pickup trucks, Salida Public Works will bring equipment, Altamont will be there, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will bring the fish truck from the hatchery, and the Colorado Motorcycle Club will bring dirt bikes and ATVs.
This list is not complete, Tina Scardina of Salida Parks and Rec said. Several invitations are outstanding at this time, but more companies are signing up daily.
If you, your company or organization are going to the event, leave a comment on The Mountain Mail website, themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.