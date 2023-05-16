Touch a Truck is back, and families are invited to South Arkansas Neighborhood open space on CR 104 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 to commune with big trucks and meet the people who drive them.

The free event will feature a helicopter from REACH Air Medical Services, Salida Fire Department will have two rigs, and Salida Police Department is rumored to bring either a SWAT vehicle or Salida’s K9 unit.

