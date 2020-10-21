U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, with most sectors rising. The energy sector performed the best as oil services rallied, but consumer staples trailed the market.
Intel is selling its entire NAND memory division and its China production facility in an all-cash deal, worth $9 billion, to SK Hynix.
The Commerce Department reported that September housing starts rose 1.9 percent for the month and is up 11.1 percent for the year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.415 million units.
Treasuries were weaker as yields rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 113 points to 28,309.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 801,430,097.
The spot price of gold rose $1.90 to $1,913.60.
Crude oil rose $.47 to $41.53 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading higher at 1.60 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading higher at .79 percent.
