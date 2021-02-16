As temperatures dipped rapidly Saturday evening, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North and a Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputy were called to Browns Canyon National Monument to escort a group of hikers back to the trailhead.
According to Search and Rescue’s Facebook page, rescue volunteers were paged out to Browns Canyon at 5:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a group of hikers who had become disoriented and could not find their way back to the trailhead.
A sheriff’s deputy was able to escort part of the group out, and a Search and Rescue-North hasty team met the remaining hikers who had become separated from the main group.
All parties were safely out of the field by 7:45 p.m.
“With single-digit temperatures and a winter storm rolling in, we are thankful for a short and successful mission,” the post said.
