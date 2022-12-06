Contracts totaling $59,998 between Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and several service providers will be up for consideration by Chaffee County commissioners today at its first regular meeting for December.
The contracts break down to $30,000 for Agency Tourism Marketing Website Design email software, $14,999 for Absolute Computer Design Inc. webcam lease and $14,999 for Nik and Angel Rowell Discovery Pass.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution approving a partnership with Colorado Mountain College in applying and distributing the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative matching funds scholarship 2022-23 allocation.
A ground lease for Mark. W. Klingensmith at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field will also be considered.
Convening as the Chaffee County Board of Health, commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider an application for a variance to the Chaffee County on-site wastewater system regulations per a request by Andrew Marks to allow installation of an on-site wastewater treatment vault at Hangar C at the airport.
The board requires a variance for systems that can either not support a soil treatment area or the municipality does not allow one. In this case, the Airport Board and the commissioners do not allow a soil treatment area at the airport.
Marks’ request pertains to a proposed restroom facility at the hangar.
Reconvening as the board of commissioners, the commissioners will consider lot line elimination requests for several properties: the Hecht lot line elimination at 22665 Indiana Ave., Garfield; Ponikvar lot line elimination at 16530 Mt. Princeton Road, Buena Vista; Kirsch lot line elimination at 22777 CR 292, Nathrop; and Campbell lot line elimination at 22545 Barnhill St., Garfield Township.
The Shiveley boundary line adjustment for property at 10250 Piute Drive, Salida, will also be considered.
