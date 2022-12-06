Contracts totaling $59,998 between Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and several service providers will be up for consideration by Chaffee County commissioners today at its first regular meeting for December.

The contracts break down to $30,000 for Agency Tourism Marketing Website Design email software, $14,999 for Absolute Computer Design Inc. webcam lease and $14,999 for Nik and Angel Rowell Discovery Pass.

