The Community Equity Coalition is seeking vaccine ambassadors in Chaffee County who are interested in helping to provide accurate, unbiased information on the COVID-19 vaccine to groups that are traditionally underserved by traditional health systems.
Studies from around the country and Colorado clearly demonstrate that for some communities a critical barrier to getting the vaccine is access to trusted sources of information, a press release stated. In addition, these communities often are less represented in health systems; ambassadors can help exchange information and give residents more voice in public health measures.
The project will focus specifically on the Hispanic/Latinx, LGBTQIA, homeless, youth and local frontline worker communities.
The Community Equity Coalition focuses on increasing equity in Chaffee County through advocacy, education and community engagement. The project, which runs through the end of the year, aims to help fill gaps in information for those who have questions, concerns or other barriers to access.
The project is funded by a grant from Caring for Colorado and Together We Protect, a consortium of funders focused on vaccine equity.
Vaccine ambassadors will receive training and compensation for their time. To learn about requirements and how to apply, visit https://www.communityequitycoalition.org/actionitems/vaccine-ambassadors-needed.
Project coordinator Julie Zavage said, “Public health ambassadors have shown to be a crucial element of decreasing health inequities in other localities across the country, through their role of providing information to public health departments about the needs, desires and barriers present within their own communities. We hope that the vaccine ambassador program will lay some groundwork for a longer standing public health ambassador program in Chaffee County.”
The CEC project is being conducted in partnership with Chaffee County Public Health. “We appreciate the work that the CEC is doing to decrease barriers to getting a vaccine for anyone who wants one,” said Andrea Carlstrom, public health director. “Vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 and of getting moderate to severe illness if it is contracted. We want this preventive measure to be as easy to access as possible for everyone.”
