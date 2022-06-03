Mountain passes open for season

by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
Cottonwood Pass and Independence Pass have opened for vehicular travel. Cottonwood Pass reopened May 27.
Marlene Crosby, Gunnison County Public Works deputy county manager, said Cottonwood Pass had to be plowed multiple times in the past week after it experienced inclement weather. “People should be aware of changing conditions,” she said.
Weather conditions on top of the pass are often significantly different from lower elevations. Operators in Gunnison and Chaffee counties collaborate to keep the pass clean.
Beth Helmke, Chaffee County public affairs officer, said Cottonwood Pass typically remains open until sometime in October, at which point it is shut down for the season.
The gate at Independence Pass was unlocked May 26 for the 2022 season.
Elise Thatcher, Colorado Department of Transportation regional communications manager, said CDOT worked with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to perform avalanche mitigation earlier in May.
Due to rapidly melting snow, avalanche mitigation was low this season.
Road crews also made numerous improvements to the road prior to opening, including restriping, fixing potholes and removing debris from rockfalls.
Vehicles 35 or more feet in length are prohibited on the pass due to tight curves and steep inclines.
Thatcher said it is important to check for updates and monitor road conditions before traveling on the pass. Travel could potentially be delayed or stopped if more inclement weather occurs.
