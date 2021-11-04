The Bank of the West building at 146 G St., was evacuated early Wednesday afternoon as Salida police investigated a threat to employees and the building.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said the bank received a threatening letter in the mail from an unidentified sender. The letter sender threatened to cut the brake lines of the vehicles belonging to employees and bomb the bank.
Employees evacuated the bank while police examined their vehicles and carried out a search of the building, but nothing suspicious was found.
The letter was taken as evidence and Johnson said it will be processed for DNA.
Johnson said the culprit likely is someone who recently closed their account at Bank of the West.
Bank employees were allowed to return to work at the conclusion of the police investigation of the property.
