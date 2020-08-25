Chaffee County may get a little relief this week in terms of highway traffic volume as the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a limited reopening of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Monday.
The interstate highway has been closed since Aug. 10, between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum due to activity in the Grizzly Creek fire.
Since then traffic has been rerouted through Chaffee County via U.S. 50, U.S. 285 and U.S 24, which has resulted in higher than normal volume in the area.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said even though the area usually sees increased traffic during the summer, since the closure of I-70 volume has really increased through the county.
“We’ve seen a lot of traffic,” Spezze said, “It’s been terrible.”
He said hopefully the partial reopening of I-70 will help ease the volume through Chaffee County, although it might take awhile to see a difference.
