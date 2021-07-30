Chaffee County Community Foundation announced it will accept applications until 5 p.m. Aug. 23 from organizations interested in Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s Community Grants program.
The program has a total budget of $30,000 to be awarded to organizations serving residents of Chaffee, Custer, Lake and Fremont counties, a press release stated.
Eligible organizations can request up to $5,000 in general operating, capital or programmatic funds. Applicants must demonstrate a clear connection to Sangre de Cristo’s 2021 community grant program priorities of community health, basic needs, disaster preparedness or relief (including search and rescue) and animal welfare.
The Sangre de Cristo board entered into a partnership with Chaffee County Community Foundation in 2020 to bring more consistency, transparency and impartiality to the electric cooperative’s community grants process.
The foundation formed a community grants review committee to review, rank and conduct site visits with applicants before making final funding decisions. Reviewers from all four counties are on the committee to ensure broad representation and community understanding during the grant review process.
Applications will be reviewed and site visits conducted during September, with funding awarded on or around Oct. 8.
For more detailed eligibility and program criteria or to apply, visit www.chaffeecommunity.org.
Organizations with questions or Chaffee, Custer, Lake or Fremont county residents who are interested in applying for the grant review committee may email grants@chaffeecommunity.org.
