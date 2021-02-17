“It’s business as usual,” Larry Lawrence, Nestlé Waters North America regional manager for the western region told Chaffee County Tuesday. Talk of Nestlé’s sale prompted the declaration as his team is preparing their annual report.
The commissioners had convened as the county 1041 Permit Authority to discuss Nestlé’s request for a renewal of their 1041 permit, allowing removal of water from Ruby Mountain for bottling.
Reuters News reported early in February that Nestlé was in talks with One Rock Capital Partners, LLC, over the sale of their North American bottled water business. Both companies have declined comment at this time, Reuters said.
Lawrence said they were also working on questions from Harvey Economics, which the county hired to put together economic impact report on Nestlé.
Commissioners voted unanimously to continue the 1041 to their March 9 meeting.
In other business, the county continued a request from Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity for a road and valley vacation of right of way. Questions were raised about how Habitat planned to build two single family homes at 11248 CR 198, Nathrop.
