The north end of F Street looked a little bare Wednesday morning without its red caboose.
The 0576, an eight-wheel caboose built before 1886 in the Salida Denver & Rio Grande shops, has stood in the parking lot at the end of F Street since 2014.
Before that it spent 60 years on display near the Salida Museum after its donation by Terry Gill.
His grandfather Henry Gill bought the caboose at auction in 1950 when the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad sold off its narrow gauge rolling stock.
Terry Gill used it during his high school years as a kind of clubhouse before he donated it to the city in 1954.
The 0576 will spend the next year at the Silverton Northern Engine House being refurbished with historically correct hardware and other details, including an accurate set of wheels.
Project engineer Matt Hudson, who is taking the lead on the restoration, said, “It’s going to look good as new when it gets back.”
The project has long been a dream of former Salida Mayor Jim Dickson, who first proposed the move from the museum site to the end of F Street.
That move was made with the administrative assistance of former City Administrator Dara MacDonald, Dickson said.
The City of Salida has budgeted $150,000 for the project completion.
Hudson said the project of refurbishing the piece of railroad history has required eight years of grants, donations and a search for historically correct parts.
He said they have everything they need now except coupler knuckles.
Wednesday morning’s move was the first step in the process of bringing the caboose back to its former state.
The 22,000-pound car was lifted, minus wheels, by crane and placed on a flatbed trailer for its ride over Wolf Creek Pass and up to Silverton.
“This was my project as mayor,” Dickson said. “I’m glad to finally see it getting done.”
While the caboose is absent, informational signage has been installed in its place to inform the public of the project.
