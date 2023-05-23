Local veterans groups, including American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1420 and Angel of Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820, will observe Memorial Day with events in Salida, Poncha Springs and on Hoosier Pass.
Events for this weekend include:
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday – annual Poppy Day: Poppies will be available from American Legion members at Safeway, Walmart and Romeo’s Pancakes.
All donations received will be used by American Legion Post No. 64 for programs that support veterans, the military community and their families.
It is the American Legion’s only fundraising event, with donations accepted for poppies.
The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms, a press release stated.
11 a.m. Sunday – American Legion District 12 Hoosier Pass Ceremony: Annually, District 12 posts, including those from Salida, Buena Vista, Summit County, Fairplay and Bailey, join at the overlook at the top of Hoosier Pass on Colo. 9 to commemorate Memorial Day.
Ceremonies include a flag honor guard, rifle salute and the playing of taps.
9 a.m. Monday – Poncha Springs Veterans Memorial Park Ceremony: The memorial service at the Veterans Memorial Park, at the intersection of U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs, will be followed by ceremonies at Poncha Springs Cemetery at approximately 9:45 a.m. and then at Fairview Cemetery in Salida at about 10:30 a.m.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend any or all of the ceremonies.
