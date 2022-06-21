ArtWalk starts Thursday

Salida ArtWalk 2022 kicks off Thursday evening with the Mini Masterpieces silent auction from 4-8 p.m. at Salida SteamPlant annex, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Bidding on the small works of art, either 4 by 4 inches or 4 by 6 inches, will be open until 7:30 p.m. Bidding starts at $25, and proceeds benefit next year’s ArtWalk.
There will be a cash bar and music for the event.
High Country Bank will host “Art on the Rocks,” a “sip and paint” event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the SteamPlant ballroom.
Those attending can enjoy complimentary appetizers and wine and explore their artistic talents by painting their own wine glass. The event is free, but reservations are required by calling 719-539-2516.
From Friday though Sunday Salida galleries will feature local artwork, artist demonstrations and receptions. The Salida ArtWalk show at Salida SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Other features of the weekend include a life-size replica of Van Gogh’s Bedroom at Arles, available for photo opportunities at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St., throughout the weekend.
Pop-up galleries, live demonstrations and a community art project Saturday at Riverside Park are also featured this year as well an appearance by the “Mud People” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
More details about Salida ArtWalk and the weekend schedule can be found at salidaartwalk.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.