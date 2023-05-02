The Salida branch of High Country Bank announced it has selected Starpoint as its Quarterly Sharing Program beneficiary.
Until June 30, all notary fees collected by the bank will be donated to the charity, along with money donated and raised by employees of High Country Bank, a press release stated.
Additionally, donation jars next to each teller window will allow customers and the general public to make a donation to Starpoint.
Starpoint provides essential services to two vulnerable populations, children and their families, as well as adults with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. The nonprofit has been providing services and support to individuals, families and communities in Fremont, Chaffee and Custer counties since 1977.
Its services include Early Intervention Services, which provides free support and resources to assist family members and caregivers of children with disabilities or developmental delays, from birth until a child’s third birthday.
For information, call the main office at 719-275-1616.
The organization’s Adult Services in Salida supports community members with disabilities in their homes, in host homes and in their families’ homes.
Starpoint is seeking employees to support individuals with developmental disabilities to participate in community events and hobbies such as bowling, fishing and festivals. Part-time, full-time and seasonal job openings are available.
