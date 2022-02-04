The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday proclaimed February as Kindness in Action month in Chaffee County.
Chaffee County Public Health Department told commissioners the proclamation was intended to “celebrate kindness throughout the county.”
Beth Helmke, Chaffee County public affairs officer, said, “The intent is to just create this culture of kindness and celebrate the ways we support one another in our community.”
Commissioners approved the McFarland heritage water subdivision exemption after several continuances since the matter first surfaced in June. The exemption was approved with accommodations related to road maintenance responsibilities.
A bid from Vegetation Management West was accepted for Methodist Front fuel break mastication project phase II.
The project is estimated to cost $127,675 at $1,100.65 per acre.
Commissioners approved a reduction of fees from $600 to $200 for the resubmission of the Cogan Farms agricultural subdivision exemption.
The exemption was originally approved in June 2020 but was withdrawn by the applicant in July of that year.
Commissioners approved a letter of concurrence for the potential purchase of Wrights Lake by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The owners of the privately held lake have leased the area to CPW as a state wildlife area since 1976. The current owners want to sell the property to CPW outright.
Commissioners approved contracts for lease of county-held acreage near Chaffee County Fairgrounds to Lisa Scanga for cattle grazing and hay production. A small 3-acre section will be leased to the Bright family, who own adjacent property, to graze horses until August.
In other business commissioners:
• Extended COVID-19 policies for county board and committee meetings through the end of February.
• Approved the appointment of Mike Phelps to the Airport Board.
• Approved reappointment of Sarah Briam and Clay Bidwell to the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau board.
• Received the Chaffee Common Ground annual report and heard a related presentation by board President Cindy Williams.
