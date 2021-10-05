Salida City Council will discuss two ordinances regarding short-term rentals during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Council will hear the second reading and conduct a public hearing for Ordinance 2021-15, which would amend Chapters 6 and 16 of the municipal code to limit the number of short-term rentals in various areas around the city.
A first reading will take place for Ordinance 2021-16, which would extend the temporary moratorium on applications for short-term rentals. Council will set a final reading and public hearing for a later date.
In new business, council will vote on Resolution 2021-44, certifying delinquent charges, assessments or taxes to the Chaffee County treasurer to be added to the 2021 tax roll.
It will also consider Resolution 2021-34 to amend the city’s fee schedule.
Council will vote on extending the declaration of a local state of emergency regarding COVID-19 and could make a decision on the new municipal city logo.
City staff, Mayor P.T. Wood and council members will present reports.
To register to attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 to receive a confirmation email to join the webinar.
The meeting may also be watched live online at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
