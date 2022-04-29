Chaffee County is a place of trails. Single-track, paved, mountaintop, valley, short, long. Arkansas Valley residents (and visitors) love to hit the trail.
Because of this, there are many local organizations involved in creating, maintaining and envisioning trails. One of them – Salida-area Parks, Open-space & Trails (better known as SPOT) – might be the oldest. It’s been at it for nearly 30 years.
Founded in 1993 by a group of volunteers, SPOT is the nonprofit organization behind such beloved pathways as the Monarch Spur Trail, the Rodeo Run Trail (along CR 120) and the trails at Frantz and Sands lakes, among many others.
Longtime Salida resident Donna Rhoads is president of the SPOT board of directors and has been since nearly the start. She said SPOT’s grassroots approach hasn’t changed much since the beginning.
“We wanted to make Salida more comfortable for the people who lived here,” she said. “One of us (board members) will get an idea of something we’d like to see, and we go after it.”
Along with creating trails, SPOT has achieved an impressive list of accomplishments. Among them are helping to carve parks and open spaces such as Poncha Springs Disc Golf Course and Arkansas Hills Open Space, helping preserve historic places such as Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center and Valley View School, and running the volunteer Adopt-a-Trail Program.
Adopting a trail section is the best way residents can support the local trail experience, Rhoads said. “It’s a stewardship program,” she said. “Adopters become the eyes and ears for the city.”
Adopters are asked to commit to two years. Duties include using the trail, picking up trash, sweeping away gravel and rocks, monitoring conditions and reporting problems.
At a celebratory gathering for adopters planned for later this year, along with thanks for their time and efforts, the volunteers will hear from SPOT board member Jessica Downing, who will talk about a new app being developed by Envision Chaffee County that will help streamline and improve reporting. Downing is working with Envision, which plans to make the app available to its own volunteers as well.
Information about SPOT’s Adopt-a-Trail program is available on its website, salidaparksopenspacetrails.org. To sign up, call SPOT at 719- 221-4008 or email djrhoads01@yahoo.com.
A major SPOT goal is trail connectivity – creating a system that allows nonmotorized users to get around the community safely. One giant goal has been a dream of SPOT board members from the start: safely connect Salida to Buena Vista and beyond.
Such a massive undertaking is very complex, involving all kinds of organizations, municipalities and government agencies. Many of the SPOT board members – Rhoads; Katy Grether, vice president; Susan Roebuck, secretary; Denise Wentz, treasurer; and Downing, Wayne Sawyer, Cheryl Brown-Kovacic and Chris Miller – wear many hats in the community, knowing that involvement with collaborating organizations is key to success.
“Communications (among organizations) are hugely important,” Rhoads said. “All the different organizations and departments have different plans and ideas. Getting together takes time, but I am excited to work with all the city staff, the energy in BV and new growth in Poncha Springs to come up with a plan.”
Rhoads is a member of the Chaffee County Transportation Advisory Board. Now, through Rhoads, SPOT can review and give feedback on new major subdivisions, looking for opportunities for connectivity and safe travel.
“If trails aren’t part of the original plan, they’re hard to build in later,” she said.
SPOT also will have input as the Transportation Advisory Board creates a Chaffee County Multimodal Transportation Plan – a plan that includes and considers various modes of transportation – which will be a chapter of the Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan currently under revision.
In the shorter term, SPOT continues its work on a variety of projects.
Their next new trail will be 1,000-foot Poncha Path, which will run along the north side of Poncha Boulevard bordering the Salida Golf Club between Holman and Adams avenues. SPOT is working with the Salida Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments to convert the current “social” trail (similar to a deer trail, only made by people) to a safer, 8-foot-wide crushed-stone trail with plans to be done by June.
In addition, a new pocket park will be built at the northeast corner of Holman Avenue and Poncha Boulevard. Along with the city, support for the project has come from Chaffee County Community Foundation, Monarch Community Outreach and Salida Sunrise Rotary Club.
After that, SPOT is planning another new trail along CR 140 from the historic Valley View School, which is about 2 miles west of Salida, west to Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field. And their work on Valley View School, which began in 2014, continues. Members recently met at the 1903 building to prep it for continued rehab work, with the goal of converting the building into office space for the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
SPOT also is working with multiple agencies to help create new signage along the River Trail.
As SPOT treads into its third decade, the community’s comfort through collaboration will continue to point the way.
For trail maps and more information, visit salidaparksopenspacetrails.org.
