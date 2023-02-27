The Salida boys’ basketball team won 3A Tri-Peaks district playoffs this weekend, while the girls’ team finished sixth, with both qualifing for the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state playoffs.
As the Tri-Peaks champions, the boys’ team will host Montezuma-Cortez 6 p.m. this coming Friday at home. The Panthers finished fourth in the 3A Intermountain League, out of four teams, with a 7-14 season.
The Spartans beat Colorado Springs Christian 58-50 last Friday, before beating The Vanguard School 58-42 Saturday. Both games were in Florence as a neutral site. These wins bump Salida up to 21-1 through the extended season.
The Lady Spartans bumped off Woodland Park 41-37 Friday in Florence, before losing a close game to Buena Vista 25-20, to finish in sixth place. Their overall record this year is 11-12.
They will face the Strasburg Lady Indians (13-9), from the 3A Patriot League on Friday at The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs, a neutral site. The time has not yet been set.
See Tuesday’s The Mountain Mail for the full story on these games.
