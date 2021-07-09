Buena Vista resident rally racer Andy Kingsley climbed Pikes Peak in his Porsche 911 in 7 minutes, 45.614 seconds to place seventh in his class and 25th overall in the 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
The June 27 race featured 55 competitors in six classes.
“The changes that were made to the car did make an improvement, even with my driving mistake at Gilly’s corner,” Kingsley said.
“The car was still 10 seconds faster providing comfort in speed. Unfortunately, it was not the 30 seconds that could have been achieved. I know what this Porsche platform is capable of and it is amazing,” he said. “Can’t wait for next year. I will come back stronger and faster than ever.”
Race fans can meet the Kingsley Motorsport team and see the modified Porsche 911 Twin Turbo at the Mountain Mania Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Buena Vista Heritage Museum on East Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.