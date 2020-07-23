An 18 year old woman suffered seriously injury after the vehicle she was driving went off Skyline Drive, coming to rest near U.S. 50, in Cañon City, Fremont County sheriff’s office reported Wednesday.
The incident took place at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday when deputies were dispatched to the crash site.
Upon arrival they discovered that the vehicle had driven off of the west side of Skyline Drive the woman was ejected from the vehicle.
She was transported to St. Thomas Moore Hospital. The investigation into this crash is continuing.
