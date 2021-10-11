A proposed partnership between the county and Colorado Mountain College to apply for and distribute the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Matching Funds scholarship, allocated for 2021-2022, will be a topic of discussion at the Board of County Commissioners work session for October.
The commissioners will meet in person at 9 a.m. today at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Following reports from the landfill committee, human services (sitting as the County Department of Social Services) and public health (sitting as the County Board of Health), the commissioners will hear reports from the department of housing, and emergency services.
At 1:15 p.m., the commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation of the 2021 project report from Southwest Conservation Corps and a request for 2022 funding by Aubrey Tamietti.
Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will present information on the status of waste analysis work to date and the preliminary scoping efforts for the sustainable development plan.
The new Veterans Service Officer, Leisl Hammond will be introduced.
There will be a discussion on argro-tourism and “Heritage Land Campgrounds” camping considerations.
The commissioners will discuss a proposed partnership with Colorado Mountain College in applying for and distributing the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship matching funds scholarship 2021-22 allocation.
They will also consider a contract with Tryg Group for the remodel of the county assessor’s office.
To attend the commissoners’ work session remotely, visit https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.