Dear Editor:
Donald Trump portrays himself as a wizard of business. There is no doubt that he is skilled, but not at the “Art of the Deal.”
No, his true skill is acting.
The reality show host has a gift. He knows how to convince an audience that the fictitious role he is playing – that of an enormously successful businessman and self-made billionaire – is real. It isn’t.
In the real world, Trump has more in common with the Wizard of Oz, than the Oracle of Omaha. Like Trump, the Wizard of Oz convinced the citizens of Oz that he was all powerful and knowing.
These citizens desperately wanted to believe in him. Their fear of evil witches drove them to deny obvious truths and join in the deception.
What Toto revealed by pulling back the curtain was that the Wizard was a fraud; a carnival conman selling snake oil and false hope to a desperate audience. What the New York Times revealed when it pulled back the curtain on Trump’s tax returns was the same.
At a time when Trump’s business empire was facing mounting losses (again), Trump signed onto The Apprentice.
The show depended on recasting Trump’s image into that of a highly successful entrepreneur. With the skill of a seasoned actor, this master of deception then convinced his followers that his reality show persona was reality. What we now know is that it was all an elaborate con.
What evidence supports this conclusion? Twenty years of tax returns show that Trump has paid very little in federal income taxes.
Why so little? Despite the financial success of The Apprentice, his other businesses have and continue to hemorrhage money.
Taxes are paid on net income: no net income, no taxes. Trump has been remarkably unsuccessful at business, and remarkably successful at hiding that truth.
Trump squandered a billion dollar inheritance on bad investments: multiple casino bankruptcies, a failed sport franchise, a failed airline, a failed “university,” failed food purveyors and money-losing golf courses, to name a few.
Perhaps most disturbing, is that it appears he is again careening toward financial ruin, with hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due in the next few years.
In these difficult times we need a real leader in the White House, not a con artist who plays one on TV. The White House is no place for imposters. The issues are real, and so are the consequences.
Four years of the Trump presidency has revealed that he possesses none of the character, temperament, training, experience or skills to make America great again. The wizard of the White House is a fraud; a pied piper leading us all to our doom.
An old adage goes: fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. The future of our great nation depends on you, the voter, not being fooled twice. Please vote Trump out of office.
Hugh Young
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.