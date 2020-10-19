A review of the county’s current COVID-19 relief fund expenses and a discussion on possible future uses will be one of the topics on the agenda for the Chaffee County Commissioners regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
To attend, visit http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
A public hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. to consider a fee waiver for a special event permit for the Two Turkey Trot Relay, Nov. 14.
The race will use CR 175, 176 and 177.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Consideration of a ground lease for Andrew Marks at the Salida Airport at Harriett Alexander Field.
• A contract with Granite Government Solutions/Granite Telecommunications, LLC for the wholesale purchase of Century Link phone services.
• Affirm the decision from the Oct. 13 meeting directing staff to opt-out of the Abbott contract for COVID-19 testing materials.
• Consider a letter of support for a RESTORE grant application regrading the Railroad Bridge Habitat Improvement Project proposal, submitted by the National Forest Foundation.
• Direction for the Chaffee County Planning Commission on the completion of the county comprehensive plan process.
