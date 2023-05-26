The Salida Board of Education approved the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year at a special meeting Tuesday.
The fiscal year runs from July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024.
The board approved an appropriations resolution with preliminary budget estimates totaling $25,326,666.
Special reserve funds $4,170,356
Bond redemption fund $1,925,232
Capital projects fund $1,089,666
Trust/custodial funds $4,339
The 2023-2024 budget will be available for public perusal for 30 days at the district offices prior to a public hearing to be held at 4:30 p.m. June 13, before the board’s regular meeting.
The board will consider formal ratification of the budget at that meeting.
The board also acknowledged two recent Colorado Department of Education Awards bestowed on district schools.
Crest Academy received the John Irwin Award School of Excellence Award and Longfellow Elementary School received the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award.
To view a copy of the 2023-2024 budget, contact Salida School District business manager Shiela Moore at smoore@salidaschools.com or the district office at 719-530-5225.
