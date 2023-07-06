Chaffee County Search and Rescue North and Chaffee County Fire Protection District have a few more dollars in their coffers thanks to the efforts of the tiny Chalk Creek Canyon community of Alpine.
The community, made up of a few full-time and many part-time residents, held its annual Fourth of July parade and picnic Tuesday at its outdoor chapel.
The historic townsite was established in 1878 and is now the site of many seasonal cabins and full-time residences, many of which have been passed down from generation to generation.
The picnic has been an annual tradition since the Alpine chapel was established in 1956.
The festivities usually include a fundraiser to benefit the two emergency response entities, both of which serve Chalk Creek Canyon.
This year the group raised more than $4,000, which will be divided equally between the two recipients.
Davie Connaughton, treasurer of the Alpine Property Owners Association, which hosts the annual event, said this year’s donations surpassed last year’s and were on par with pre-COVID-19 numbers.
In years past, the group has funded a drone purchased by Chaffee County Fire Protection District. The drone was named “Alpine” in honor of the donors.
