Salida City Council will hear the first reading and set public hearings for two ordinances during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Ordinance 22-05 would amend Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code regarding deed-restricted affordable housing units.
In a memo to the council, Bill Almquist, community development director, wrote, “… whereas the current IH (inclusive housing) code only addresses affordability at 80 percent Area Median Income and below, the overall housing need (as indicated in the Chaffee County Housing Needs Analysis and other analyses and surveys) covers a much broader range of income levels. By the end of 2021, the median sales price of a home in Chaffee County was approximately $560,000 – up from approximately $430,000 just a year prior (an increase of over 30 percent). 2022 has shown no letting up thus far. This has put homeownership out of reach for most of our local workforce.”
This ordinance would make amendments to the land use code to “strike a balance between the great need for permanently affordable housing units of varying types and prices and the economic reality of developing property,” Almquist stated.
Some of the amendments include:
• Including condos, duplex conversions and multifamily residential projects in the inclusive housing language.
• Increasing the number of affordable units required in an inclusive housing project from 12.5 percent to 16.7 percent.
• Elimination of fees-in-lieu of built and deed-restricted affordable units as an option to satisfy inclusive housing requirements, except for minor projects and “fractional units.”
• A broader array of deed-restricted price levels for built affordable units.
Ordinance 22-06 would approve a major impact review for 232 W. First St., a proposed planned development of a 16-lot major subdivision, the Residences at Salida Bottling Company.
To register to attend the meeting online, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
To watch the live broadcast, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.