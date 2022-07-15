Polis announces $1M for Upper Ark Valley wildfire work

Gov. Jared Polis was joined by local and state leaders, legislators, first responders and local forest mitigation groups Tuesday in Evergreen to announce multimillion-dollar funding boosts.
Polis said the new funding would complement the significant progress state, federal and local entities have made on forest health and wildfire mitigation initiatives since the disastrous fire year of 2020.
Included in the funding was $1 million for fire mitigation work in the Upper Arkansas Valley. A half-million dollars was allocated to Chaffee County and another $500,000 to Lake County.
“The Envision Forest Health Council is excited about the new funding announced by Gov. Polis,” said Cindy Williams, co-lead of Envision and facilitator for the Forest Health Council in Chaffee County.
“Both counties had the opportunity to apply due to collaborative work on coordinated wildfire protection plans that prioritize forest treatments to cut the risk that wildfire poses to community-prioritized assets in half, including lives, water, infrastructure and wildlife habitat.
“This is an exceptional example of collaborative work by the Forest Health Council in Chaffee County and its engagement with Lake County, which followed the Chaffee Wildfire Plan model to create similar treatment prioritization early this year,” Williams said. “Lake County now can also accelerate treatments – important considering they are upstream and, as we know, fire does not respect county boundaries.”
In Chaffee County, the funds will be administered by the National Forest Foundation in coordination with the Forest Health Council. They will be used to treat lands identified as the highest priority in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Treatment is expected to start this fall.
In addition to the $1 million Landscape Resilience Investment, the Colorado Department of Natural Resources awarded Workforce Development Grants to projects in both Chaffee and Lake counties. Chaffee County’s project will reduce wildfire risk in the North Cottonwood Creek drainage, the source water for Buena Vista’s drinking water supply.
The funds announced by Polis are part of roughly $20 million the Forest Health Council has collectively raised since 2020 with federal, state and local Chaffee Common Ground grants, Williams said.
The National Forest Foundation is managing the majority of these funds through the Upper Arkansas Forest Fund, a mechanism created by the Forest Health Council to collate funds and manage treatment contracts across private and public lands.
Polis noted over the last two years his administration has committed around $145 million in state funds and leveraged millions in federal funds for forest health and wildfire mitigation work to protect Colorado’s communities, critical infrastructure and watersheds from future wildfires. Lesley Dahlkemper, Jefferson County commissioner, and State Rep. Lisa Cutter joined Tuesday’s event.
“Colorado now has a nearly year-round fire season, and our administration in partnership with the legislature is stepping up to better support first responders and communities. More work needs to be done to help protect our homes, our forests and our air, so we are continuing our efforts and committing ourselves to significantly expand our wildfire prevention work,” Polis said.
The Colorado Department of Natural Resources is moving $13.3 million for on-the-ground forest mitigation work and landscape-scale projects this year and $44 million to protect and restore watersheds threatened by catastrophic wildfire.
The Colorado State Forest Service also saw significant boosts to its grant programs to communities for fuels mitigation work, new funds for a state nursery to support post-fire reforestation and investments to enhance state wildfire risk awareness campaigns.
Polis said his administration understands there are more needs than funds or teams available and has been working hard to get resources and support to where it’s needed most and make an impact on the ground for communities and Colorado’s critical infrastructure.
“We are extremely excited to get funds and these conservation corps and DOC SWIFT crews out to communities who are in immediate need of forest health and wildfire mitigation projects. In many areas of Colorado there are projects waiting for funding or may not have the people power to get off the ground,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director of Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
“This grant is here to kick start these needed projects and place hand crews where they are needed to protect life, property and critical infrastructure. We appreciate the support of the governor, legislators, our federal partners and local and regional entities who are working hand in hand together on our forest health and wildfire prevention priorities,” Gibbs said.
Polis and Gibbs discussed the importance of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources’ Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program (COSWAP), which has funded more than $13 million in wildfire mitigation projects focusing on workforce development and landscape resilience.
Within that, COSWAP’s Workforce Development Grant has invested over $6 million to support on-the-ground wildfire mitigation work by conservation corps or Department of Corrections State Wildland Inmate Fire Teams and wildfire mitigation workforce training.
The Landscape Resilience Investment program focuses on larger investments in cross-boundary wildfire mitigation projects with a shared stewardship approach. $7 million has been awarded to eight landscape projects across eight counties.
Envision Chaffee County’s Kim Marquis contributed significantly to this report.
