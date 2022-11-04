Salida to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

Photo by D.J. DeJong

Two giant “calavera” skulls in costume walk down F Street in the 2021 Dia de los Muertos procession. This year’s event will begin at 6 p.m. today with a procession down F Street from Alpine Park to Riverside Park, followed by a celebration at A Church. 

 

The “calaveras” (skulls) and “muertos” (dead) will head down F Street this evening to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.

Participants in the eighth annual Dia de los Muertos procession will  gather at Alpine Park at 5:45 p.m., and the parade down F Street to Riverside Park will begin at 6 p.m.

