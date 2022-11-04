Salida to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

The “calaveras” (skulls) and “muertos” (dead) will head down F Street this evening to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
Participants in the eighth annual Dia de los Muertos procession will gather at Alpine Park at 5:45 p.m., and the parade down F Street to Riverside Park will begin at 6 p.m.
At Riverside, participants will pause to remember departed loved ones.
From there a celebration will follow at 7 p.m. at A Church, 419 D St., featuring a community “ofrenda,” or memorial area, stories, live music, dance, horchata (a cinnamon-tinged rice milk drink) and hands-on activities including papel picado (cut-paper art) and sugar skull decorations.
Food will be available for purchase provided by Juan and Gaby Orejel of Las Camelinas.
Performances include Perla Tropical Mariachi musical trio and “La Bruja,” a contemporary dance interpretation of the character in the traditional folklorico song “La Bruja” choreographed by Diana Garza with dancer Chelsea Hunter.
The community is invited to bring photocopies of loved ones to display on the community ofrenda.
Dia de los Muertos in Salida is coordinated by “Las Tres Amigas,” Andrea Mossman, Krista Jarvis and Tina Gramman.
It is a free event but donations will be accepted.
