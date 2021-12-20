First Street Flooring on Third, 129 W. Third St., sends holiday greetings to all on its five front windows with seasonal art by Kelly Marshall, Villa Grove.
Marshall is the owner of Kelly’s Barber Shop in Villa Grove, and she and her husband, Clayton, live in Villa Grove. He is employed at First Street Flooring.
Pipp Conrad, one of the owners at First Street Flooring, got together with Kelly and planned the window art. The windows are painted in acrylic, which offers protection from the elements. She also does chalk paintings for business chalk boards and windows.
“I’ve always been an artist,” Kelly said, “but just this year I started going to school to get a major in business and a minor in art. I plan to have a professional sign business, but I will still have my barber shop, which I’ve had for the last 18 months. Prior to that I worked at Talk of the Town in Salida.”
She also did a holiday painting on the window at Pampered Soul MedSpa & Oxygen Bar at 203 Summitville Lane in Poncha Springs
