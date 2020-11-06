Like so many helping organizations, this year the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center has had to cancel its annual fundraising banquet which was usually held in October.
“Because of COVID-19, the board believed we could not safely accommodate the many who attend each year,” Judy Fender, resource center board president said. “This is our major fundraiser. Our budget is built on the projection of income from this event which impacts the services we can provide for babies and families during the year.”
Because of this, the center is asking those who have been supporting its efforts to consider sending a donation equal to what they would have contributed at the banquet. Donations can be sent to PO Box 1363, Salida, CO 81201 and/or monthly pledge donations or one-time donations can be made through the website at www.salidapregnancycenter.com.
The center does not receive any government support. All income is derived from fundraisers and the community.
The center provides support and encouragement to women, men and families and offers free and confidential help with on-site pregnancy tests, peer counseling and staff to help with information on options.
Needs currently include 4.5 and 6 diapers, cloth diapers and inserts, unscented baby wipes, boy winter bunting and all size boy winter shoes, postage stamps, jogging stroller, walker and baby gear and items for twins of unknown sex.
Another effort that helps the center is the Baby Bassinette Program.
“You may see a bassinette at your church and wonder what’s going on,” Seligman said. “These bassinettes spend a month at a time in churches around Salida. They are a way for the center to acquire items to keep us stocked with supplies. So if you see a bassinette at your church, please take a tag, get the items named and return them to the bassinette. This is one way to make a difference for our mission.”
This year from January through September the resource center has had 204 client visits, performed 12 pregnancy tests, 12 ultrasounds, and contributed 1,479 volunteer hours, among other services for an estimated total value of $7,343.
