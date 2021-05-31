U.S. highways 50, 285 and 24 and Colo. 29 are among the roads in southwest and south-central Colorado scheduled for restriping work beginning June 7.
Motorists can expect intermittent delays through late August, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation press release.
Occasional single-lane restrictions will be controlled by flaggers or portable traffic signals. Arrow boards will display caution symbols and “Highway painting next 2 miles” signs.
General working hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend and night work may occur occasionally.
Other highways where restriping will occur are U.S. 160, U.S. 491, U.S. 550 and Colo. 145. Counties affected are Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, Mineral, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Dolores, San Miguel, Montrose, Chaffee, Park, Mesa, Delta, Gunnison, Saguache, Fremont and Pueblo.
To see scheduled lane closures visit codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.
