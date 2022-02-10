Stocks finished higher again Wednesday, led by technology shares.
The rise comes after encouraging earnings results from Chipotle and most other reporting firms.
The 10-year benchmark yield is holding near 1.95 percent after a dramatic surge in recent days, sending mortgage applications lower.
Oil is holding steady at about $90 per barrel while investors wait for a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine military buildup. European and Asian shares are following suit and were trading higher.
In commodities markets the price of crude oil rose 70 cents to 90.06 per barrel Wednesday.
The spot price of gold was up $5.70 to $1,833.60 per ounce.
Comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic are likely contributing to positive investor sentiment.
Bostic indicated that three rate hikes this year could be appropriate, with a possible fourth if inflation remains persistently high.
The market currently expects the Fed to raise rates five times this year.
Fewer rate hikes would mean a softer headwind for equities and the economy in 2022.
About 77 percent of all companies that have reported earnings so far have beat analyst estimates despite wage pressures and supply shortages.
Growing corporate profitability shows that even though wages are rising, productivity is also increasing, a good sign for the economy.
Sixty percent of Standard & Poors 500 companies have reported, with the remainder set to report in the coming weeks.
