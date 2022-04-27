Bureau of Land Management officials reported Tuesday the death of 67 wild horses at the Cañon City Wild Horse facility from a mystery disease outbreak that began Saturday.
Thousands of horses have been quarantined at the facility as a result.
Wild horses at the Wild Horse facility in Cañon City have been infected with an unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease, officials wrote in a press release Monday. The BLM is working with local, state and federal officials to determine the exact cause of death.
The outbreak began Saturday, according to the bureau. Since then, 67 horses have died from the mystery disease.
There are 2,550 horses at the facility, according to a press release. Horses gathered from the West Douglas area in fall 2021 are the most impacted.
“We are working with local, state and federal officials to determine what is impacting horses in the facility and how we can respond as effectively as possible,” Stephen Leonard, BLM Colorado Wild Horse and Burro Program manager, said in the news release.
