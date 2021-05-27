When winemaker and owner Steve Flynn came early to Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120 in Poncha Springs, the morning of May 18 to start bottling, he was greeted by billows of smoke inside the establishment.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District firefighters responded soon after and extinguished the blaze that had started behind a wall in the hand washing area between the tasting room and the winery.
It was believed to have started sometime the night of May 17.
While the actual fire damage was limited, smoke and soot caused by the fire permeated the tasting room area.
While the actual cause is still under investigation, the fire is suspected to have been electrical, said general manager Jessica Shook.
The winery itself was not much affected by the smoke, but the furniture, textiles and other fittings of the tasting room, as well as the room itself, will need to be cleaned and some reconstruction will be needed to repair burn damage in the back area.
Shook said all of the insurance companies they deal with are working together to get them up and running.
She said she hopes the current shortages in construction materials and labor won’t impact their timeline and estimated it would be another two to three weeks before the business is fully open.
There will be no tours of the winery until repairs are completed.
Vino Salida isn’t taking the setback lying down.
Shook said the outdoor patio will be open for business starting today for Memorial Day weekend, and will continue to be open on the weekend outdoors until they are ready to reopen fully.
Music for this weekend will be provided by Chapman stick artist David Tipton from 5-7 p.m. tonight and by keyboardist Joan Lobeck from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Shook said she is not sure they can get a tent in time for this weekend, so patrons who come to experience the wine and the view should also come prepared for the elements.
