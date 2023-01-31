Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently welcomed cardiologist Dr. Jessica L. Parr to its medical staff.
Parr earned her medical degree and graduated with honors from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora.
She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Colorado.
She is currently completing a fellowship in cardiovascular disease and has special interests in preventative cardiology, lipidology and cardiac imaging, a press release stated.
Parr began providing full-time cardiology care in late 2022 to patients at both the HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center and the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion in Salida.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said, “We are excited Dr. Parr has joined HRRMC to offer preventative and interventional cardiology care.
“She is a driven and compassionate board-certified physician who offers a wide skill set, and Dr. Parr is excited to serve the communities in and around Buena Vista and Salida.”
Parr said she is excited to return to Chaffee County, where she has previously led backcountry fly-fishing trips and continues to enjoy fly fishing, rafting, backpacking and skiing.
Appointments with Parr are available by calling 719-530-2000 in Salida and 719-395-9048 in Buena Vista.
