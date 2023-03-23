The Renewal blue grass music festival scheduled for Sept. 22-23 at the Meadows in Buena Vista is on track.
Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved a conditional special event permit for Bonfire Entertainment for the event.
Conditions include meeting the requirements of different departments such as law enforcement and emergency management within a deadline.
Several local supporters attended the commissioners meeting Tuesday at Buena Vista Community Center for a public hearing on the matter to advocate for the festival, Bonfire Entertainment, organizer Scotty Stoughton and headliner Billy Strings.
Many mentioned the business the festival brings to the area, not necessarily the weekend of the event, but in making people aware of the area and being repeat visitors.
The special event permit was for just this year, although Commissioner P.T. Wood encouraged Stoughton to pursue a multi- year permit in the future.
Stoughton said this year was about trying to do what they do better, “We want to nail this year and make it perfect,” he said.
In other business, commissioners approved a quitclaim deed transferring ownership of 10 acres of land adjacent to the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds to the town of Buena Vista.
The land should have been turned over to the town according to the terms of an 1986 deed, but it was overlooked.
The parcel will become part of the Buena Vista Comprehensive Plan.
Building department and legal staff was directed to pursue action against Monarch Lodge, 22720 W. U.S. 50 to remedy 29 health and safety violations discovered during a Nov. 28 inspection.
As of the March 6 deadline items had not been addressed.
The commissioners heard public comment on Short Term Rental licenses and renewals.
Those who spoke are connected to the STR business either as owners and renters or property managers.
Most expressed dissatisfaction with what they termed the ‘overregulation” of short term rentals and the difficulties they have had working with staff to renew licenses.
Brandon Wolff, county planning and code compliance technician, said there is a 310 cap on licenses and right now 290 licenses are in the renewal process.
He cited issues such as fire and life safety and septic capacity as well as other state and federal regulations which must be followed by the county in granting licenses.
Wood said the licensing process seemed to not be working as a partnership for some folks and it is necessary to strike a balance between them and health and safety regulations.
He said Chaffee County has a tourism based economy and these are businesses which support that.
Deputy director of general administration Beth Helmke reported on the progress Chaffee Housing Authority has made in replacing director Becky Gray.
In the absence of applicant for the job, Jeff Eaton will step in as interim director as the authority continues to look for a permanent director.
J.T. Shaver of Colorado state Forest Service recommended the commissioners approve a bid by CRS Timber Services of $267,500 for Douglas fir beetle mitigation on the east side of Poncha Pass. The commissioners approved the bid.
Other items approved by the board include:
• A proclamation declaring April 3-9 as National Public Health Week in Chaffee County.
• An application to membership in County Commissioners Acting Together.
• Pursuit of an electric vehicle readiness grant through Colorado Energy Office.
• A letter of support for a United States Geologic Survey ground water study.
