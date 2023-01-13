Mayor Ben Scanga and the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees announced they are in the process of purchasing a lot, approximately 30 acres in size, off CR 120 to be used for future recreational activities.
“This is a benefit for the town, and it’s all due to the hard work our city staff have put in, all of our growth from recent developers who have worked with the town, and the work of our board,” Scanga said. “We want to thank everyone for helping us. The building trend has been smaller lots, smaller yards, less grass, so we are proud to bring an open space for our residents and hopefully include something for everyone.”
The property is between CRs 128 and 120 to the north and south, and Crane Lane and Halley’s Avenue on the east and west. The CR 120 paved bike and walking path runs past the property.
Scanga said they are looking at a mixed use, with some buildings, but also a park, maybe some sports fields and open space. There is also the possibility of a future recreation center, but Scanga said that’s a discussion for the future.
The town has already budgeted the necessary funds for the acquisition, which will be purchased without the town taking on any debt or raising taxes.
Scanga said he couldn’t discuss the purchase price, since the sale has not yet closed, but they are purchasing the property from Ute Development.
“Ute was very excited about the town getting the property, and were willing to work with us on a discount,” Scanga said.
Some of the organizations the town board has spoken with about use of the property include Salida Regional Library, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, Chaffee County Hockey Association and the Salida School District.
Scanga said the library was interested in possibly putting out a satellite branch, the Boys & Girls Club is interested in a facility in Poncha Springs, and the hockey association is looking for a site for either an indoor or outdoor skating rink.
Scanga said the school district, which has been talking with Chaffee County to find property near Poncha Springs for a future elementary school, is not interested in building on the lot.
“If we can provide some ballfields or soccer fields for the school district to use, they could spend more on education, and we can help them out,” Scanga said.
One of the driving forces behind the project, Scanga said, was Mayor Pro-Tem Adrian Quintana, who decided to run for a position on the board nine years ago to work to create a recreation area for the town.
The approximately 30-acre property size amounts to just less than 30 football fields, as one field is 1.32 acres.
