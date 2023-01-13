Mayor Ben Scanga and the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees announced they are in the process of purchasing a lot, approximately 30 acres in size, off CR 120 to be used for future recreational activities.

“This is a benefit for the town, and it’s all due to the hard work our city staff have put in, all of our growth from recent developers who have worked with the town, and the work of our board,” Scanga said. “We want to thank everyone for helping us. The building trend has been smaller lots, smaller yards, less grass, so we are proud to bring an open space for our residents and hopefully include something for everyone.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.